10 Jan, 2025
10 Jan, 2025 @ 17:09
Homophobic club in gay mecca of Torremolinos faces hate crime charges after doubling down on ‘no f**s’ policy

by
A man is seen holding a LGTBI flag as he takes part in a demonstration in support of the rights of LGTBIQ+ people, as part of the LGTBIQ+ Pride celebrations. The LGTBIQ+ Pride of Torremolinos is internationally known as a meeting point for LGTBIQ+ people in a colourful and festive atmosphere, where thousands of people celebrate the fight of the LGTBIQ+ movement for equality and respect. (Photo by Jesus Merida / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) *** Local Caption *** 53659150

A TORREMOLINOS club is facing hate crime charges after defending a homophobic ‘no f**s’ admission rule. 

Torremolinos mayor Margarita del Cid has received insults and threats after she criticised a local club for a ‘homophobic’ policy banning gay men from entering. 

Casa Fatima club was set to open on January 18 with ‘Noche Superstar’, the advert for which has generated significant controversy due to its exclusionary and offensive language. 

READ MORE: ‘No f**s’: Outrage over homophobic advert for Moroccan-owned club in Torremolinos

Despite the mayor saying the town would ‘not stand’ for such behaviour, the club has hit back, accusing her of defending ‘f**s, transexuals and sick people.’ 

They claimed they ‘don’t want sick or bad people in our club.’ 

The town hall has responded to the homophobic claims, saying: “We are not going to tolerate these attitudes. Hate and homophobia has no place here and we are going to do everything we can to stop this event and any activity of any club that displays such shameful attitudes.”

Now, the Junta has begun legal proceedings against the club under the 8/2017 Law for LGBT people (28 December). 

In a statement, they also highlighted they would not dismiss other legal actions. 

The promoters of the event have responded by moving the party to Malaga city. 

“On the bright side, it’s not going to happen in Torremolinos under any circumstances but the bad news for them is that we are going to report them for hate crimes and do whatever is necessary to stop these awful homophobic attitudes,” said del Cid. 

The ‘luxury Moroccan’ club, located on Calle Cruz announced they reserve the right to kick anyone out who does not comply with their rules, including the banning entry to gay men, hat and flip flop wearers, drug users and people who start fights. 

They made the statement in an advert for their opening event on social media. 

The Andalucian Consumer Rights Organisation (FACUA) has also reported the club to local authorities and asked for a hate crime investigation to be opened.

Yzabelle Bostyn

