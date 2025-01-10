10 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 Jan, 2025 @ 11:11
··
1 min read

‘No f**s’: Outrage over homophobic advert for Moroccan-owned club in Torremolinos

by

A TORREMOLINOS club has sparked outrage after releasing a homophobic advert banning ‘f**s.’ 

The mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, has spoken out after a club released a homophobic advert warning they reserve the right to deny entry to gay men. 

Found on Calle Cruz, the private club listed their no tolerance policy to ‘fights, drugs, hats, flip flops and f**ts’ on a new advert. 

It was part of promotional material for the club’s opening event, which has not yet taken place.

“Hate and homophobia have no place here and we’re going to do everything in our power to stop this event and any activity that shows these backward attitudes from any club,” said del Cid.
The social media post warned of ‘immediate expulsion’ for anyone who displays ‘irresponsible or aggressive behaviour.’ 

Del Cid also expressed her ‘shock’ at the advert, saying ‘it’s not just distasteful, it’s a crime which we are going to follow up on.’ 

“Torremolinos is a place where diversity and respect are core values,” said the mayor. 

“We’re not going to tolerate this kind of behaviour. The town halls legal departments and LGBT organisations have been informed and are working to stop this. We will proceed accordingly against the promoters and the owners of the club.” 

“Respect and diversity are our values, it characterises us as a city and a society and we are working so that these homophobic attitudes have no place here.”
The club is set to open on January 18 in the centre of Torremolinos. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Russian model who falsely accused footballer Theo Hernandez of rape outside a Marbella nightclub avoids jail

Low emissions zone is coming to Alicante: This is what drivers should know
Next Story

Low emissions zone is coming to Alicante: This is what drivers should know

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

2 bedroom Villa for sale in Alcanar with pool garage - € 270

2 bedroom Villa for sale in Alcanar with pool garage – € 270,000

Villa Alcanar, Tarragona   2 beds   1 baths €
Low emissions zone is coming to Alicante: This is what drivers should know

Low emissions zone is coming to Alicante: This is what drivers should know

ALICANTE’S Low Emission Zone(ZBE) will officially come into force on