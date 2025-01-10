‘No f**s’: Outrage over homophobic advert for Moroccan-owned club in Torremolinos

A TORREMOLINOS club has sparked outrage after releasing a homophobic advert banning ‘f**s.’

The mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, has spoken out after a club released a homophobic advert warning they reserve the right to deny entry to gay men.

Found on Calle Cruz, the private club listed their no tolerance policy to ‘fights, drugs, hats, flip flops and f**ts’ on a new advert.

It was part of promotional material for the club’s opening event, which has not yet taken place.

“Hate and homophobia have no place here and we’re going to do everything in our power to stop this event and any activity that shows these backward attitudes from any club,” said del Cid.

The social media post warned of ‘immediate expulsion’ for anyone who displays ‘irresponsible or aggressive behaviour.’

Del Cid also expressed her ‘shock’ at the advert, saying ‘it’s not just distasteful, it’s a crime which we are going to follow up on.’

“Torremolinos is a place where diversity and respect are core values,” said the mayor.

“We’re not going to tolerate this kind of behaviour. The town halls legal departments and LGBT organisations have been informed and are working to stop this. We will proceed accordingly against the promoters and the owners of the club.”

“Respect and diversity are our values, it characterises us as a city and a society and we are working so that these homophobic attitudes have no place here.”

The club is set to open on January 18 in the centre of Torremolinos.