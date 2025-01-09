Russian model who falsely accused footballer Theo Hernandez of rape outside a Marbella nightclub avoids jail

A RUSSIAN glamour model has avoided jail after falsely accusing footballer Theo Fernandez of raping her outside a Marbella nightclub.

Luisa Kremleva, 28, was handed a six-month suspended sentence and ordered to pay a €1,800 fine, it emerged today.

Prosecutors had been seeking a two-year jail term for Kremleva, who is said to have cried rape as part of a ‘revenge plot’ after the AC Milan defender, 27, refused to go home with her.

It all began in June 2017, when Kremleva met the now married father-of-two at an exclusive nightclub in Marbella.

At around 4am, Kremleva and Hernandez had a consensual romp in the back of a Porsche belonging toone of the football star’s friends.

When they returned to the club, it is alleged that Kremleva tried to spend more time with Hernandez and get him to go home with her, but he refused.

She is said to have argued with other women in the group, before going home alone where, according to prosecutors, she called police and reported Hernandez for rape ‘in revenge’.

Kremleva told the Policia Nacional force that she wanted to report him and the investigators even took her for a medical examination.

She travelled to the station and made an official criminal report (denuncia), accusing Hernandez of refusing to stop when she asked him to.

The marks on her knees, she claimed, came from him pushing her out of the car onto the ground following the attack.

According to prosecutors, they had infact been gained from falling accidentally and later getting into a fight with members of the party.

Following a thorough probe, investigators agreed that the crime had been made up, leading prosecutors to seek charges and a €14,000 fine.

After missing three court dates – the latest one last October – due to alleged illnesses and other issues, Kremleva’s lawyer finally made a deal with prosecutors.

The backroom deal saw her handed a six month suspended sentence and a €1,800 fine.