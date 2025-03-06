WATCH: Hells Angel fugitive who ordered contract killing of rival gang member is arrested in Madrid

A NEW ZEALAND Hells Angels member who was on the run for five years has been arrested in Madrid.

The detainee had ordered the murder of a rival gang member in the US and allegedly paid $20,000 for the hit.

An International Arrest Warrant was issued by Texas authorities in 2020.

He was also wanted for smuggling over half a ton of cocaine into New Zealand.

The man used false identities with passports and driving licences from France and Slovakia to stay under the radar.

The investigation began when the Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil heard that he was in Spain.

Officers started monitoring the activities of Hells Angels branches in the Madrid area and that he might be attending a party organised by one of the ‘chapters’.

Surveillance of their headquarters confirmed he was inside.

After staying there for around eight hours, he left with six others in a minivan that was intercepted on the A2 highway.

He is currently in the custody of the National Court pending extradition to the US.