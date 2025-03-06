6 Mar, 2025
6 Mar, 2025 @ 14:42
Brit tourist’s warning to anyone visiting Spain after being lumped with €30,000 medical bill

by

A BRITISH tourist has issued a warning after being slapped with a €30,000 medical bill after falling ill in Spain. 

ITV News reported the woman, from Staffordshire suffered a seizure while on holiday in Mallorca, leading to an  €34,000 medical bill. 

Elle Dennis fell ill on the island last year and was put into an induced coma at a Palma hospital, resulting in a long hospital stay.

Photo: ITV news

Now, her insurers have refused to pay out because she failed to declare her menopause medication even though this was unrelated to her condition.

Dennis was prescribed Hormone Replacement Therapy and forgot to declare it when she renewed her policy, having only taken the medication for a few weeks.

After carrying out tests it was revealed she was suffering from a grade-three brain tumour.

“I feel really depressed and angry and worried. I don’t know how I’m going to ever pay the bill,” she told ITV news.

“I actually asked that question [if it was connected to HRT] and they said it’s nothing to do with it at all.”

Her husband, Neal, added: “The doctors were saying don’t worry because you will be covered under your insurance, there’s no way that you won’t be covered.”

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

