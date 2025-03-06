Brit tourist’s warning to anyone visiting Spain after being lumped with €30,000 medical bill

A BRITISH tourist has issued a warning after being slapped with a €30,000 medical bill after falling ill in Spain.

ITV News reported the woman, from Staffordshire suffered a seizure while on holiday in Mallorca, leading to an €34,000 medical bill.

Elle Dennis fell ill on the island last year and was put into an induced coma at a Palma hospital, resulting in a long hospital stay.

Photo: ITV news

Now, her insurers have refused to pay out because she failed to declare her menopause medication even though this was unrelated to her condition.

Dennis was prescribed Hormone Replacement Therapy and forgot to declare it when she renewed her policy, having only taken the medication for a few weeks.

After carrying out tests it was revealed she was suffering from a grade-three brain tumour.

“I feel really depressed and angry and worried. I don’t know how I’m going to ever pay the bill,” she told ITV news.

“I actually asked that question [if it was connected to HRT] and they said it’s nothing to do with it at all.”

Her husband, Neal, added: “The doctors were saying don’t worry because you will be covered under your insurance, there’s no way that you won’t be covered.”