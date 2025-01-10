10 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 Jan, 2025 @ 11:36
··
1 min read

Low emissions zone is coming to Alicante: This is what drivers should know

by
Low emissions zone is coming to Alicante: This is what drivers should know

ALICANTE’S Low Emission Zone(ZBE) will officially come into force on January 30.

The reality is that motorists will notice no difference as the Old Town area continues with restrictions introduced in 2011, and has now been classified as ZBE Zone 1.

Alicante mayor, Luis Barcala, has made it clear in recent years that access would not be reduced across a wider area.

READ MORE:

ALICANTE ZBE SIGN

The newly created Zone 2 covering the ‘traditional centre’ and Zone 3(Gran Via) will continue to allow all vehicles to enter as before.

The Alicante ZBE ordnance states that it is ‘flexible’ and does not contemplate extra restrictions or penalties for Zone 2 and Zone 3- something reiterated by Mayor Barcala.

Temporary measures, however, would be introduced if pollution levels get too high.

In such an instance, vehicles with the highest levels of emissions would be banned.

Alicante City Council has used the creation of its ZBE to install a network of cameras plus 10 information display screens at a cost of €4.4 million.

70 cameras- which can all read licence plates- have been erected and linked by 32 new fibre optic lines in a network that can support up to 300 surveillance cameras.

14 air quality measurement monitors and nanosensors have also been pressed into service.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

‘No f**s’: Outrage over homophobic advert for Moroccan-owned club in Torremolinos

2 bedroom Villa for sale in Alcanar with pool garage - € 270
Next Story

2 bedroom Villa for sale in Alcanar with pool garage – € 270,000

Latest from Alicante

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

2 bedroom Villa for sale in Alcanar with pool garage - € 270

2 bedroom Villa for sale in Alcanar with pool garage – € 270,000

Villa Alcanar, Tarragona   2 beds   1 baths €

‘No f**s’: Outrage over homophobic advert for Moroccan-owned club in Torremolinos

A TORREMOLINOS club has sparked outrage after releasing a homophobic