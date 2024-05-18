Half of people in Spain say they would not pay to get their vehicle into a Low Emissions Zone

OVER half of people in Spain would not pay to take their vehicle into a city centre Low Emission Zone(LBE), according to a survey.

Cities with populations of 50,000 and more have to introduce such zones under the Sustainable Mobility Law which is going through Congress right now.

A study conducted by mobility app Freenow looked at the likely response to such zones from the public.

They are being created by each city council which also has the ability to charge tolls on private vehicles.

The survey found that 51% are not willing pay a charge to use their own car, with the percentage rising to 55% among those under 35 years of age.

In fact, 72% of people would change the way they move around a city, mainly by ceasing to use their private vehicle (20%) or using more public transport (29%) and/or taxis (16%).

Public transport is the main alternative for those who are willing to stop using their private vehicle (80%), followed by taxi (64%) and, as a third option, walking (55%).

On the other hand, a quarter of respondents said that instead of getting around by private car, they would use more multi-mobility options such as bicycles, motorcycles or electric scooters.

However, 62% prefer to rent these multi-mobility options rather than buy them.

Another of the measures proposed by the Sustainable Mobility Law is that companies with more than 500 workers or 250 workers per shift establish a sustainable mobility plan to work.

Among the most demanded measures, are teleworking (52%), collective transport (51%), transport cards (42%) and flexible working hours (40%).

Meanwhile, 17% opt for taxis and 14% for shared means of mobility (bicycles, motorbikes, scooters).