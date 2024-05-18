Pictured: The incredible pre-fabricated homes being built in Spain – but how much do they cost?

PRE-FABRICATED homes seem to be having a moment in Spain. From sleek, wooden ‘tiny houses’ to luxe mansions, the concept is predicted to represent a growing percentage of new homes as housing costs soar. But are they truly economical?

The answer to that question depends on where you want to build your ‘pre-fab’ home, your preferred degree of luxury, and how much help you’ll need, among other factors.

Pre-fab homes are different from normal homes due to the nature of their construction: their component parts are manufactured in a factory and assembled at a separate location, usually a parcel of land purchased beforehand by the homeowner.

They come in all shapes and sizes, though they all appeal to modern tastes.

Sustainability, cost, freedom, speed of construction and a unique, ultra-contemporary style are all reasons someone might go pre-fab.

The 194-square-metre “Sicilia” model from Bi-Homes. The concrete design is optimal for allowing natural light to enter. Credit: Bi-Homes website.

On the upper end of the pre-fab spectrum are companies like Madrid-based Bi-Homes, which offers a range of concrete homes in various styles and construction methods.

Initially founded in 1971 as a construction firm, the company now sells a line of highly customizable ‘modular’ homes, as well as others which come pre-designed.

The two-storey Sicilia model, for example, offers 194-square-metres, four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an open, spacious design optimised for natural light, according to the company’s website.

READ MORE: WATCH: Inside the pre-packaged homes that are popping up across Spain and take just one day to install

Sicilia’s interior space wraps around its natural surroundings so as to optimise spaciousness, light, and privacy. Credit: Bi-Homes website.

Pricing can be highly variable, as one of the advantages of pre-fab houses is that the homebuyer is able to control much of the construction process, such as material and location.

But first, all pre-fab buyers must obtain the required building licences and permits, a process that requires them to carry out both topographical and geotechnical studies of the land they’d like to build on, which in total can cost more than €1,800, according to the Bi-Homes website.

The company reiterates that costs per square-metre are estimates at best, but that for a typical concrete pre-fab house, prices range between €1,650 and €1,950 per square-metre.

Additionally, customers will have to get a handful of licences that vary depending on the community they’re building in.

Some of these include the building licence (2.5-4.5% of the total construction cost), and an urban planning licence (0.5-2% of the house’s cost).

READ MORE: Prefabricated craze hits Spain with homes for as little as just €5,000

A rendering of the two-storey, three-bedroom, three-bathroom “Rothko” model from Modular Home, which costs around €250,000. Credit: Modular Home website.

Beyond that, customers will also have to pay the Construction, Installation and Works Tax (ICIO), which is set by municipal governments and typically hovers around 4% of the project cost.

There are additional municipal fees as well, which are usually around 1%.

Some of these include first occupancy licences, certificate of occupancy, and property registration.

All in all, depending on locale and chosen features, Bi-Homes’ “Sicilia” could cost as high as €400,000 or more with taxes and fees included.

More budget-friendly options exist, such as the tiny wooden cabins from Spanish company American Building Systems, which measure just 36 square-metres and cost €67,350.

Modular Home, another Madrid-based prefab company, offers a range of stunning designs, many with boxy, concrete layouts and lots of glass, as well as the possibility of custom-made designs.



As with Bi-Homes, prices vary depending on location, options chosen and other factors, but according to the company’s website, the most popular model, called “Rothko” — a two-storey home with a “avant-garde” design — costs €243,071 plus tax with all services included.

READ MORE: