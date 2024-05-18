Pictured: The incredible pre-fabricated homes being built in Spain – but how much do they cost?

PRE-FABRICATED homes seem to be having a moment in Spain. From sleek, wooden ‘tiny houses’ to luxe mansions, the concept is predicted to represent a growing percentage of new homes as housing costs soar. But are they truly economical?
The answer to that question depends on where you want to build your ‘pre-fab’ home, your preferred degree of luxury, and how much help you’ll need, among other factors.
Pre-fab homes are different from normal homes due to the nature of their construction: their component parts are manufactured in a factory and assembled at a separate location, usually a parcel of land purchased beforehand by the homeowner.
They come in all shapes and sizes, though they all appeal to modern tastes.
Sustainability, cost, freedom, speed of construction and a unique, ultra-contemporary style are all reasons someone might go pre-fab.
On the upper end of the pre-fab spectrum are companies like Madrid-based Bi-Homes, which offers a range of concrete homes in various styles and construction methods.
Initially founded in 1971 as a construction firm, the company now sells a line of highly customizable ‘modular’ homes, as well as others which come pre-designed.
The two-storey Sicilia model, for example, offers 194-square-metres, four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an open, spacious design optimised for natural light, according to the company’s website.
READ MORE: WATCH: Inside the pre-packaged homes that are popping up across Spain and take just one day to install
Pricing can be highly variable, as one of the advantages of pre-fab houses is that the homebuyer is able to control much of the construction process, such as material and location.
But first, all pre-fab buyers must obtain the required building licences and permits, a process that requires them to carry out both topographical and geotechnical studies of the land they’d like to build on, which in total can cost more than €1,800, according to the Bi-Homes website.
The company reiterates that costs per square-metre are estimates at best, but that for a typical concrete pre-fab house, prices range between €1,650 and €1,950 per square-metre.
Additionally, customers will have to get a handful of licences that vary depending on the community they’re building in.
Some of these include the building licence (2.5-4.5% of the total construction cost), and an urban planning licence (0.5-2% of the house’s cost).
READ MORE: Prefabricated craze hits Spain with homes for as little as just €5,000
Beyond that, customers will also have to pay the Construction, Installation and Works Tax (ICIO), which is set by municipal governments and typically hovers around 4% of the project cost.
There are additional municipal fees as well, which are usually around 1%.
Some of these include first occupancy licences, certificate of occupancy, and property registration.
All in all, depending on locale and chosen features, Bi-Homes’ “Sicilia” could cost as high as €400,000 or more with taxes and fees included.
More budget-friendly options exist, such as the tiny wooden cabins from Spanish company American Building Systems, which measure just 36 square-metres and cost €67,350.
Modular Home, another Madrid-based prefab company, offers a range of stunning designs, many with boxy, concrete layouts and lots of glass, as well as the possibility of custom-made designs.
As with Bi-Homes, prices vary depending on location, options chosen and other factors, but according to the company’s website, the most popular model, called “Rothko” — a two-storey home with a “avant-garde” design — costs €243,071 plus tax with all services included.
READ MORE:
- Prefabricated craze hits Spain with homes for as little as just €5,000
- WATCH: Inside the pre-packaged homes that are popping up across Spain and take just one day to install