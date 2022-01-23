HOME and garden giant Leroy Merlin are the latest to jump onto a new craze for prefabricated houses in Spain.
The perks are clear: for as little as €5,000 you could own your own home.
The new prefabricated houses from Leroy Merlin are also modular, meaning you can keep on building and expanding.
It’s a revolutionary way to live with vastly reduced expenditure.
They offer a life-changing opportunity for people without funds to buy a whole house, but enough to at least get them out of the cycle of paying rent.
They’re also a great option for anyone thinking of building an outhouse or chill-out zone.
The new offers from Leroy Merlin even come with guarantees up to five years.
Of course, the downsides are clear: only one of the basic houses exceeds 20m2 living space.
But, hey, you bought a house for €5,000. What did you expect?
(You’ll also have to pay extra to have a Leroy Merlin specialist actually build the house after delivery.)
Below are the latest designs on offer.
Eco Lodge €9,567
This prefabricated house is made of Scandinavian pine, and has a size of 18,14m2.
The windows are all double-glazed are floor-to-ceiling, offering ample lamp.
The Eco Lodge is well insulated and costs €9,567 for the basic model with a guarantee of three years.
Studio €11,999
This new offering is made of Norwegian spruce, and well insulated walls to keep warm during winter.
The house has a glass French window and PVC windows.
The floor space covers 19,57m2 and the prefabricated house is yours for €11.999.
Eco Lodge Caseta de Madera €10,881
This Eco Lodge is the largest prefabricated house on offer, with 24,7m2.
The lodge is made of Scandinavian pine and comes with a basic price of €10,881.
The house is modular and can be fitted up as your primary home.
Eco Lodge Caseta de Madera €7,701
This Eco Lodge is the smallest of the range, with just 11m2.
But like any of the other prefabricated houses it is modular and can be expanded.
Yours for €7,701.
Barbados Caseta de Madera €6,999
This prefabricated house is made from spruce and a floor space of 20,41m2.
The house enjoys two doors, four front windows and one window to the side.
Yours for €6,999 and a 5-year guarantee.
Dorset Caseta de madera €4,449
The cheapest basic model of the range is the Dorset wooden house, at just €4,449.
The floor space is only 10m2 and only accounts for a bedroom, studio or chill-out zone.
This prefabricated house comes with a 5-year guarantee.
