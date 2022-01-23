HOME and garden giant Leroy Merlin are the latest to jump onto a new craze for prefabricated houses in Spain.

The perks are clear: for as little as €5,000 you could own your own home.

The new prefabricated houses from Leroy Merlin are also modular, meaning you can keep on building and expanding.

It’s a revolutionary way to live with vastly reduced expenditure.

They offer a life-changing opportunity for people without funds to buy a whole house, but enough to at least get them out of the cycle of paying rent.

They’re also a great option for anyone thinking of building an outhouse or chill-out zone.

The new offers from Leroy Merlin even come with guarantees up to five years.

Of course, the downsides are clear: only one of the basic houses exceeds 20m2 living space.

But, hey, you bought a house for €5,000. What did you expect?

(You’ll also have to pay extra to have a Leroy Merlin specialist actually build the house after delivery.)

Below are the latest designs on offer.

Eco Lodge €9,567

This prefabricated house is made of Scandinavian pine, and has a size of 18,14m2.

The windows are all double-glazed are floor-to-ceiling, offering ample lamp.

The Eco Lodge is well insulated and costs €9,567 for the basic model with a guarantee of three years.

Studio €11,999

This new offering is made of Norwegian spruce, and well insulated walls to keep warm during winter.

The house has a glass French window and PVC windows.

The floor space covers 19,57m2 and the prefabricated house is yours for €11.999.

Eco Lodge Caseta de Madera €10,881

This Eco Lodge is the largest prefabricated house on offer, with 24,7m2.

The lodge is made of Scandinavian pine and comes with a basic price of €10,881.

The house is modular and can be fitted up as your primary home.

Eco Lodge Caseta de Madera €7,701

This Eco Lodge is the smallest of the range, with just 11m2.

But like any of the other prefabricated houses it is modular and can be expanded.

Yours for €7,701.

Barbados Caseta de Madera €6,999

This prefabricated house is made from spruce and a floor space of 20,41m2.

The house enjoys two doors, four front windows and one window to the side.

Yours for €6,999 and a 5-year guarantee.

Dorset Caseta de madera €4,449

The cheapest basic model of the range is the Dorset wooden house, at just €4,449.

The floor space is only 10m2 and only accounts for a bedroom, studio or chill-out zone.

This prefabricated house comes with a 5-year guarantee.

