Rosalia revealed as global ambassador for Dior after leaked images show her rocking a purse designed ‘in honour of Princess Diana’ 

SPANISH pop-star Rosalia has been revealed as a Dior global ambassador after advertising images leaked of her wearing a vintage purse created for Princess Di.

The Met Gala is known for its fashion, glitz and glamour.

Many celebrities took to the green carpet wearing weird and wonderful outfits, under the theme, ‘The Garden of Time’.

Despite this, Spanish singer Rosalia wore an understated black Dior look, turning heads with her elegance.

Rosalia stunned on the Met Gala red carpet.

Photo: Cordon Press

The ‘black tulip’ design by Maria Grazia Chiuri, was a reimagining of a vintage Ciseaux de Christian Dior dress from 1949.

She also wore a fascinator by Stephen Jones, a designer loved by Lady Diana.

Motomami’s homage to Princess Diana didn’t end there.

Before the gala, Vogue revealed the Spanish songstress would be Dior’s latest international ambassador.

Shortly after, numerous promotional images were leaked, showing the Malamente singer holding an iconic Lady Di number.

The bag, a ‘Lady Dior’ , a number designed for the ‘People’s Princess’ to celebrate her 1995 visit to Paris.

The Spanish singer in an yet another elegant Dior look.

Photo: @MOTOMAMlTOUR/X

It was created by the then director, Gianfranco Ferre after the wife of French president, Jacques Chirac, asked Dior to create an exclusive design for Diana.

From then on, it became one of Lady Di’s most famous looks, combined with her iconic blazers.

The black leather bag is inspired by the fashion house’s first runways, which took inspiration from seat coverings belonging to Napoleon III.

Rosalia is the latest of many celebs to become a Dior ambassador.

Photo: motomamitouring/Instagram

Sewn by hand and with golden detailing, the bag is understated and elegant.

Today, it is produced in many colours and versions and is sold from €3,100.

Rosalia first showed off the bag while in Paris and while attending Dior runways last Feburary.

She joins Anya Taylor-Joy, Charliza Theron and Marion Cotillard as the face of the fashion house.

