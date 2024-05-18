Much-loved Ibiza festival is coming to the Costa del Sol this summer: Elrow Town promises a ‘brutal’ party with ‘non-stop electronic music’ in Marbella

IBIZA will come to the Costa del Sol as a famous electronic music festival touches down in Marbella this summer.

Elrow Town Summer Edition will take over San Pedro de Alcantara’s recinto ferial on August 24.

The electronic music festival promises over six stages of techno and house beats with more than 50 DJs and 300 acts.

Some 30,000 people are set to attend the event, which will run from 02:00pm until ‘late’.

READ MORE: Macklemore is coming to Spain: US rapper, 40, to perform on the Costa del Sol this summer

Elrow has taken over the world with their electronic festivals. Photo: Cordon Press

Elrow is known for its in depth themes, large, immersive productions and world class DJs.

It first began as a club in Barcelona and has since gone on to become one of the world’s biggest electronic events travelling all over the globe.

This year, elrow will visit Liverpool, Washington, Indonesia, France, New York, Italy, Germany and Romania, just to name a few.

READ MORE: AC/DC in Spain: Last few tickets available for legendary rock band’s two-night showing in Andalucia

The event is Elrow’s first ever festival in southern Spain.

Photo: Elrow

So far, none of the acts for elrow Town Summer Edition have been revealed.

However, eager electronic lovers can sign up for ticket presales today.

Presale tickets will be released on May 15, followed by general sale on May 16.

Prices are unknown, but if the season’s opening event in Ibiza is anything to go by, they could be anything between €80-350.

READ MORE: ‘Queer women only’ music festival comes to Spain’s Costa del Sol next month – all you need to know