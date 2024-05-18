18 May, 2024 @ 12:00
18 May, 2024 @ 12:00
Farmer is arrested after police unearth 229 protected turtles on his land in Spain’s Valencia

Record number of illegally-kept 'protected' turtles found on farm in Spain

THE Guardia Civil has removed 229 of Moorish turtles being kept illegally on a Valencia area farm- the largest seizure of its kind in Spain.

A 50-year-old Spanish man is being investigated for crimes against flora and fauna.

The Moorish turtle is listed as a protected species and cannot be kept domestically without a licence.

Inquiries by the Guardia’s Seprona environment team based in Valencia led them to a finca in Picassent.

Several vets working for government institutions took part in the operation.

The turtles were taken to the El Saler Wildlife Recovery Centre.

Legal proceedings against the farmer will be taken by the regional environmental prosecutor’s office.

