18 May, 2024 @ 14:50
18 May, 2024 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Puerto de la Cruz with garage – € 199,000

Apartment

Puerto de la Cruz, Tenerife

  3 beds

  1 baths

€ 199,000

Tenerife Sun Properties has this lovely apartment in Puerto de la Cruz. The apartment has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Located on the second floor in the residential complex of San Antonio, Las Arenas. The apartment has approximately 90m2, with a terrace. A separate fully fitted kitchen and lounge area with doors leading to the terrace. Parking space allocated. Only a short walk down to the center of Puerto. Contact us for more information about this apartment in Puerto de la Cruz… See full property details

