10 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 Jan, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Villa for sale in Alcanar with pool garage – € 270,000

by
2 bedroom Villa for sale in Alcanar with pool garage - € 270

Villa

Alcanar, Tarragona

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 270,000

2 bedroom Villa for sale in Alcanar with pool garage - € 270,000

Alcanar Beach. It is located near the beach and has 2 bedrooms, 1 toilet, 1 bathroom, separate kitchen, a cozy living room and a porch perfect for relaxing. In addition, it has a plot with its own pool and a barbecue, ideal for enjoying the outdoors with family and friends. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Offer is subject to price changes or withdrawal from the market without prior notice. Taxes, notary and registration are not included. As for furniture, appliances, utensils and decoration, they are not included (if you are interested, talk to the sales representative for negotiation)… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Low emissions zone is coming to Alicante: This is what drivers should know
Previous Story

Low emissions zone is coming to Alicante: This is what drivers should know

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Low emissions zone is coming to Alicante: This is what drivers should know

Low emissions zone is coming to Alicante: This is what drivers should know

ALICANTE’S Low Emission Zone(ZBE) will officially come into force on

‘No f**s’: Outrage over homophobic advert for Moroccan-owned club in Torremolinos

A TORREMOLINOS club has sparked outrage after releasing a homophobic