2 bedroom Villa for sale in Alcanar with pool garage – € 270,000

Villa Alcanar, Tarragona 2 beds 1 baths € 270,000

Alcanar Beach. It is located near the beach and has 2 bedrooms, 1 toilet, 1 bathroom, separate kitchen, a cozy living room and a porch perfect for relaxing. In addition, it has a plot with its own pool and a barbecue, ideal for enjoying the outdoors with family and friends. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Offer is subject to price changes or withdrawal from the market without prior notice. Taxes, notary and registration are not included. As for furniture, appliances, utensils and decoration, they are not included (if you are interested, talk to the sales representative for negotiation)… See full property details