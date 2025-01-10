Hotel worker is accused of putting bleach in desserts at Costa del Sol resort

A SACKED hotel waitress faces up to three years in prison after being accused of pouring bleach over desserts at a buffet table.

The incident happened at an unnamed Costa del Sol hotel in May 2023.

The female employee- in her fifties with no criminal history- had been told hours earlier that her contract was not being renewed and it was going to be her last day at the hotel.

Two guests told the Policia Nacional that they saw the woman go to the dessert section of the buffet and pour a yellowish liquid onto the yogurt, a tray of pineapple slices, and sliced watermelon.

The witnesses claimed that after pouring the bleach, she quickly retreated to the kitchen.

When confronted by the hotel manager and head of security, she said: “What are you telling me, that I’m crazy?”

“How am I going to poison children?”

She will face a trial in Malaga for a crime against public health and will plead not guilty.

Prosecutors will also indict her over an alleged incident five days earlier when bleach was poured into a bottle of milk which could have been drunk by staff members.