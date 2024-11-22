Woman spiked drinks with bleach and ammonia that could have killed her housemate in Spain

AN ALICANTE woman has been accused of attempted murder after pouring bleach and ammonia into bottles of alcohol and energy drinks consumed by her housemate.

The 43-year-old male victim told the Policia Nacional that he started a flat share with the woman, 29, two months ago.

Almost straight away he noticed that the bottles that he drunk from gave off a strong aroma of bleach.

On one occasion he suffered severe headaches and stomach pains, but did not go to a health centre for treatment.

He decided to install some hidden cameras in the flat with footage provided to the police of the woman spiking his bottles.

Some of the containers were handed over to the Policia Nacional for analysis and it was confirmed that they had a high concentration of bleach and ammonia.

Due to the sheer amount of poison that could have killed her housemate, the woman faces an attempted murder charge.

Authorities have not said what prompted her to start the spikings.





