1 Oct, 2024
1 Oct, 2024 @ 12:45
Man who ‘poisoned his friend’s shot with a corrosive substance’ is arrested in Valencia

by
A SPANIARD has been arrested for allegedly giving his friend a poisoned liquor shot which hospitalised him for several days.

The Guardia Civil in Valencia detained the man, 37, following the incident that took place last month in Benifaio.

He faces a charge of causing serious bodily harm.

DETAINEE FINGERPRINTED

His friend was offered a liquor shot and noticed it had a strange taste,

He immediately began to feel ill and vomited blood without stopping coughing.

The victim was rushed to hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU.

Due to the severity of the injuries to his esophagus- the food pipe running between the throat and stomach- he was transferred to another hospital where he was treated for several days.

Tests confirmed that he had ingested a caustic substance.

The arrested drink spiker is being investigated by a Carlet court.

Alex Trelinski

