Outrage after 450kg of hazardous waste containing deadly asbestos is dumped next to British expat homes on Spain’s Costa Blanca

POLICE in Altea are trying to find out who dumped 450 kilos of hazardous waste at the entrance to the Las Mimosas urbanisation.

Altea council brought in a specialist company to remove the waste due to the environmental and health dangers it posed.

The sheets containing asbestos were strewn on the CV-755 road between Altea la Vella and Callosa d’en Sarria.

READ MORE:

DUMPED SHEETS(Altea Ayuntamiento image)

They appeared on September 5, semi-blocking access to vehicles entering and exiting Las Mimosas.

Altea Urban Scene councillor, Aurura Serrat Guarnios, said: “Several residents told us about this incident and workers immediately moved the asbestos sheets to a safe place in a ditch at the side of the road, despite putting their health at risk.”

Serrat Guarnios explained that a specialist company was hired at a cost of over €2,600 to take away the sheets last Thursday.

The councillor confirmed that the Altea Policia Local are trying to find out who dumped the waste.

ASBESTOS PACKED UP(Altea Ayuntamiento image)

She pointed out that anybody with dangerous materials can use an expert firm which use techniques to reduce the risk of exposure and who use appropriate vehicles and safety procedures.

Serrat Guarnios appealed to residents ‘not to dump waste on public roads, especially if it poses a health risk’.