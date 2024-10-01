Ryanair extends new route between tiny British airport and tourism mecca in eastern Spain

BUDGET airline Ryanair has announced it will be extending one of its newest routes throughout the winter.

Since April of this year, the carrier has been operating flights from Norwich in East Anglia to Alicante, on the Costa Blanca.

The service was destined to run for the summer but will now operate throughout winter due to popular demand.

The route is one of three launched from Norwich in April, with the other two being Malta and Faro.

Flights to Malta and Faro, however, will not resume until May 2025.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications Jade Kirwan said: “We are pleased to announce our first-ever winter schedule at Norwich which will see the extension of our popular Alicante route into the winter 2024 season.

“We’ve had a strong first summer of operations at Norwich and we look forward to a strong first winter season ahead.”

Norwich Airport MD Richard Pace said: “We’re delighted Ryanair is continuing its Alicante service through the winter with twice-weekly flights, building on the success of their first-ever season at Norwich.

“And we look forward to the continuation of Ryanair flights to Alicante, Malta and Faro next summer, which are already on sale.”