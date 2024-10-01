2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Orihuela Costa – € 159,990

Apartment Orihuela Costa, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 159,990

For sale apartment close to Punta Prima's beach.We offer you for sale this stunning south facing apartment with a 2 min walking distance to the Punta Prima's beach.Apartment consists of 2 bedrooms, a spacious renovated kitchen, a fully equipped bathroom and spacious living dining area Due to the facing, it is full of natural sunlight almost all day long. The furniture not included to the price but negotiable.The property is situated literally few steps from the Punta Prima's beach and all the amenities, which are important for comfortable life – supermarkets, bars, restaurants,… See full property details