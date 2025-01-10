10 Jan, 2025
10 Jan, 2025 @ 13:14
Richard Gere and Antonio Banderas enjoy a night out at the theatre in Malaga

AMERICAN actor and new Spanish resident, Richard Gere, was in Malaga on Thursday to see the musical Gypsy directed by Antonio Banderas at the Teatro Soho Caixabank.

The two film stars have been friends for a number of years.

Gere was accompanied by his wife, Alejandra Silva, with the couple recently moving to the Madrid area.

STAGE DOOR EXIT FOR GERE(Cordon Press image)

The couple stayed for one night at the Hotel Mirarmar, and went to the 7pm performance of the show.

Gere congratulated the cast afterwards for their ‘great talent’ and said he enjoyed it despite the fact that his Spanish language knowledge did not allow to understand everything.

After posing for a joint photo and separately with the actors and musicians, Gere and Silva left the theatre via the back exit.

Part of the audience had waited to say goodbye and the star of movies like Pretty Woman was said to be relaxed and in good humour during the visit.

DINING OUT(Cordon Press image)

Gere and Silva then had dinner with Banderas at the Doña Ines restaurant which is at the Room Mate Valeria Hotel in Soho.

The couple left Malaga early on Friday morning.

Alex Trelinski

Alex Trelinski

