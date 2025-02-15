Exclusive: Inside Charlie Mullins’ Marbella mansion as Britain’s richest plumber reveals why he loves life in Spain

IF you ignore the plush surroundings of his multi-million euro villa, the UK’s richest plumber Charlie Mullins could be any one of the thousands of expats who live on the Spanish costas.

His reasons for moving south are remarkably similar to those of so many of his fellow countrymen, he told the Olive Press over champagne and beer at his plush four-storey Costa del Sol home.

Exuding an incredibly relaxed attitude to life, the man who made a fortune founding the UK’s most successful plumbing business explains that ‘people are simply happier’ here.

Back home where he sold his successful Pimlico Plumbers firm for a cool €170 million in 2021, a ‘doom and gloom’ attitude seeps into everyday life.

And it’s getting worse, just as many an expat will tell you.

His bedroom leads directly onto an outdoor terrace

His decision to move permanently to Mijas in July following Labour’s recent election win did not come out of nowhere.

Charlie had been mulling over the move for sometime, having holidayed on the Costa del Sol for 20 years.

He has now taken the plunge and told the Olive Press he is really enjoying the much more ‘relaxed’ and ‘enjoyable lifestyle.

“There is a never-ending social life here,” he insists, adding ‘it is 10 times better’ than back home.

Mullins drives to social events in his shiny Rolls Royce

He attributes this primarily to the weather, as well as the slower pace of life between La Cala de Mijas and Marbella, where he spends most of his time.

“People are a lot more friendly and inviting here,” he explains. “In fact I’ve got more friends here than in the UK.”

He adds that, in contrast, Brits are constantly concerned with day-to-day issues, which contributes to a depressing atmosphere.

The frantic nature of life in Britain means he sees more of his seven great grandchildren and 11 grandchildren in Spain.

“They can come out here for two weeks straight whereas if I go back to the UK, I would only see my family for half a day or a day at a time,” he explains.

The downstairs floor is the ‘party’ room, where Mullins keeps items such as signed football shirts and a pool table

He plans to stay in Spain indefinitely where he particularly rates the culinary scene.

His favorite hospitality spot is the nearby El Oceano Beach Hotel in La Cala, which is also frequented by many of his friends.

He also speaks highly of Olivia’s La Cala and La Sala in Banus, which he describes as ‘always lively’ and he was sad that one of his favourites, Villa Tiberio, has shut.

Mullins is particularly drawn to such venues because ‘people dress up’, and he enjoys the ‘unpredictability’ of whom he might meet.

He explains how he could go out for a seemingly quiet breakfast but return home at midnight after a day of unforeseen socialising.

The millionaire and his new girlfriend, Malak, by the pristine pool

Despite his escape from the London rat race, like a true entrepreneur he is keeping busy.

He is developing several villas in the upmarket Los Monteros area, near Antonio Banderas’ former home, while he is also the non-executive chairman of a new company, WeFix, in the UK.

He is also staying incredibly fit, working up to five times a week with a personal trainer.

“You can get out in the daytime a lot more”, he says, and the better weather encourages him to exercise more.

Does he miss anything about life in London, where his old plumbing firm employed over 400 people and turned over around €400 million?

In fact, no. He insists the city ‘hasn’t got that buzz anymore’ and lost its charm when David Cameron stepped down as Prime Minister in 2016.

Fortunately for him he has rediscovered that buzz again here in Spain