16 Feb, 2025
16 Feb, 2025 @ 07:00
Drinking this every morning will help your heart, according to Spanish cardiologist

A SPANISH cardiologist has revealed this drink can help your heart health if you drink it every morning. 

Most of us reach for a cup of coffee when we get up in the morning, but did you know that drinking the energy booster at this time can give your heart health a boost? 

According to Spanish cardiologist, Aurelio Rojas: “People who only drink coffee in the mornings have better life expectancy and are less likely to have heart attacks.” 

Photo by Mike Kenneally on Unsplash

He referred to a study by the European Heart Journal to back up his claims which showed that drinking coffee exclusively in the morning reduces cardiovascular illnesses by 31% and premature death by 17%. 

“However, if you drink it all day, those benefits disappear because it can affect your circadian rhythm, altering hormones like melatonin and cortisol and increasing the risk of inflammation and blood pressure,” he warned. 

“Coffee has beneficial effects for the heart including the risk of diabetes, improving weight loss and heart health thanks to its powerful antioxidant effects.” 

It must also be natural and single origin, avoiding torrefacto or mixed varieties. 

Torrefacto is not good for health as it contains added sugar. Meanwhile mixed bags contain natural and torrefacto varieties. 

Natural coffee is also less processed and lets the organic flavour shine. 

He also highlighted it is best to consume coffee without any sugar, sweeteners or milk. 

Instead, he recommended using cinnamon to soften the drink’s taste. 

References:Wang, X., Ma, H., Sun, Q., Li, J., Heianza, Y., Van Dam, R. M., Hu, F. B., Rimm, E., Manson, J. E., & Qi, L. (2025). Coffee drinking timing and mortality in US adults. European Heart Journal. https://doi.org/10.1093/eurheartj/ehae871

