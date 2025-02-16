Experience the hidden beautiful inland riches of the Valencia region and stay at the Hotel Raimblanc where rustic and modern unite

THE Valencia region, in recent years, has become a magnet for expats, tourists, digital nomads, and retirees, offering a harmonious blend of cultural charm, modern amenities and breathtaking coastlines.

Many are drawn to the Costa Blanca for its coastal allure, or Valencia city and its history and energy.

However, for those willing to venture inland and who have a deep appreciation for nature and tranquility, the Requena-Utiel region presents a captivating alternative with the Hotel Raimblanc in Villagordo del Cabriel as the perfect base.

QUAINT ENTRANCE TO HOTEL RAIMBLANC

Less than an hour inland from Valencia city, this magical little-visited region is renowned for its high mountain peaks and rolling wine country and it even has its own Natural park.

Full of vineyards (among Valencia’s best) and wonderful places to eat, it also counts on excellent outdoor activities and festivals that showcase its deep cultural richness.

Here, American expat Layi Ali, who settled here with his wife two years ago, picks out his top five reasons to visit:

1. Wine Tourism and the Excellence of Las Ocho

The Requena-Utiel region is steeped in viticulture, with a winemaking heritage spanning nearly 3,000 years. The area is particularly celebrated for the Bobal grape, native to the region and responsible for producing distinctive, high-quality wines. Visitors can explore dozens of vineyards each with their unique history and wine-making traditions.

Many offer guided wine-tasting sessions led by owners who have centuries of deep knowledge of winemaking that has been passed down over the generations.

One of the standout wines from the region is Las Ocho from Bodega Chozas Carrascal in Requena.

TOP QUALITY LAS OCHO

This exquisite blend, featuring eight different grape varieties, represents the pinnacle of winemaking in the area. Aged to perfection, Las Ocho offers a complex and elegant profile, making it a must-try for any wine enthusiast. The winery itself provides a top-tier tasting experience, where visitors can learn about the meticulous production process that makes this wine so special.

Notable wineries such as Murviedro – Bodega Histórica and Pago de Tharsys also offer immersive experiences, including tours of historic underground cellars and tastings of their finest selections.

2. Outdoor Adventures

The region is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. The Hoces de Cabriel Natural Park, for instance, offers breathtaking landscapes ideal for hiking, cycling, and bird-watching.

The park’s diverse terrain includes deep gorges carved by the Cabriel River, dense forests, and expansive meadows, providing a serene backdrop for nature walks and picnics.

The park is also renowned for its place in Spanish history because it’s also home to numerous bunkers that were built during the Spanish civil war.

For those seeking more adrenaline-fueled activities, the area’s rivers and reservoirs are perfect for kayaking, rafting, and fishing.

GORGEOUS VIEWS

Local adventure tourism companies cater to both novices and seasoned adventurers, ensuring safe and memorable experiences.

One of the unique highlights of exploring the region is the chance to encounter cabras montesas, the mountain goats that are the true kings of these peaks.

3. Cultural Experiences

The towns of Requena and Utiel are rich in history and culture.

Strolling through their medieval quarters, visitors can admire well-preserved architecture, ancient churches, and charming plazas.

The Cuevas de la Villa, in Requena, is a network of underground caves, offering a glimpse into the town’s storied past, having served various purposes from wine storage to refuge during conflicts.

CAVES TO EXPLORE

In particular the town’s Grape Harvest Festival in late August sees locals and visitors come together to celebrate the bounty of the grape harvests with music, dance, and, of course, wine.

4. Culinary Experience

No visit to the Requena-Utiel region would be complete without indulging in its culinary offerings.

The local cuisine features traditional dishes like ajoarriero (a flavourful blend of cod and garlic), casseroled rice, and hearty stews.

Many wineries complement their tastings with local cheeses and cured meats, providing a holistic gastronomic experience.

CHEERS!

5. Rest and Relaxation

Whether exploring the nearby natural parks, visiting the region’s wineries, or simply enjoying the slow pace of village life, guests will find that every moment at the wonderful expat-run Hotel Raimblanc, which is infused with warmth and authenticity.

COMFY HOTEL RAIMBLANC BEDROOM

The attentive team ensure a personalized experience, offering packages for local excursions and hidden gems.

As the sun sets over the rolling vineyards, you will love relaxing by the fireplace in the lounge or in its restaurant savouring a glass of local wine and enjoying a delicious dinner, while recounting the day’s adventures.

Visit www.raimblanc.com for more information.