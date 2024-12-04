At home with the Geres: Spanish wife of Hollywood superstar Richard Gere gives a glimpse into their new life in Spain

HOLLYWOOD legend Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, have traded the hustle of New York City for a more tranquil life in Spain.

Just a few weeks after making the move, Alejandra has posted on Instagram a picture of their new life – with their children getting ready for Christmas.

The 74-year-old actor, best known for Pretty Woman, and his 41-year-old activist wife have settled into their new home in Madrid.

As the holiday season kicks in, the couple has been spotted decorating their new home, and it’s clear they’re getting into the festive spirit.

Getting ready. The Gere kids. Credit Alejandra Silva/Instagram

“As Jamie [her younger son] says, ‘Mom, mom, today is the first day of Christmas’!” she wrote in Spanish alongside the candid photo. “How I like their energy, their innocence. This year finally, Christmas in Spain!”

The image itself shows Jamie, 4, hanging an ornament on their tree, while his older brother Alexander, 5, seems to be searching through boxes of decorations.

The couple married in 2018. Gere also has a 24-year-old son from his previous marriage to model Carey Lowell. His first wife was supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Silva, who comes from A Coruna in Galicia, has a nine-year-old son from her first marriage to entrepreneur Govind Friedland.