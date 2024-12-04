Travel agents in Spain threaten to stop making bookings over controversial ‘Big Brother Law’

SPANISH travel agents have threatened to stop taking bookings after a new law obliges them to collect up to 31 pieces of guest data.

Spain’s tourism industry, one of its main economic drivers, has descended into chaos after a new law was put in place obliging travel agents to collect guest data.

Dubbed the ‘Big Brother Law’, the legislation forces hotels, AirBnB owners, travel agents, car hire companies and more to gather up to 31 pieces of personal information.

The travel industry has suggested the law causes unnecessary admin and time wasting, an effect which will create havoc at peak times.

Now, the president of the Balearic Association of Travel Agents, has claimed agents will be forced to stop offering Immerso holidays.

Pedro Fiol says the amount of admin necessary to comply with the new law makes the government-backed package holidays ‘unprofitable.’

Fiol says the measure will be disastrous for travel agents.

Photo: Pedro Fiol/X

“This measure goes too far and will have international repercussions. Our agents cannot comply with it…it will affect demand,” he said.

He also said the claim that the rules will make Spain ‘safer’ are not true.

“It won’t stop any terrorist attacks because no terrorist is going to stay in a hotel surrounded by tourists. It just violates the privacy of our clients. The EU needs to do something,” he demanded.

“Now it will be easier to do your tax return than reserving a hotel.”

Visitors have to hand over up to 31 pieces of data, such as their identity document number, place of residence, mobile phone number and email.

The law has been widely criticised as one of the strictest data management laws in Europe and many have suggested it violates the European Data Protection Regulation.

It further came under scrutiny yesterday when the application used to house tourist data crashed on the first day of use.