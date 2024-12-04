Legends line up: Kylie Minogue, Pulp confirmed for Bilbao BBK Live 2025 music festival in Spain

PINT-SIZED Queen of Pop Kylie Minogue will be bringing her larger than life personality to Spain next summer.

The Australian singer and actress has been confirmed in the line-up for the Bilbao BBK Live 2025 event, where she will perform along with Pulp, Michael Kiwanuka, Bad Gyal, Nathy Peluso, and Raye.

The 18th edition of the festival will transform the city’s Kobetamendi hill into the epicentre of music, offering an unmissable experience blending the natural beauty of the Basque Country with an electrifying line-up spanning genres and generations.

Kylie will bring music from her Tension II album to the stage, as well as promising chart-topping hits like Padam Padam and a selection of fan favourites from her legendary career.

Jarvis Cocker of Pulp. Credit: Cordon Press

Joining her in the headline slots is Pulp, the iconic Britpop band led by the charismatic Jarvis Cocker, known for shaping the sound of the 90s – as well as his stage invasion at the 1996 Brit Awards in protest at Michael Jackson’s performance of Earth Song accompanied by kids.

Also taking the stage will be Michael Kiwanuka, the British soul singer whose blend of folk and soul has made him one of the most powerful voices of contemporary music.

Spanish fans are also in for a treat, with Bad Gyal continuing her reign as queen of urban music, while Nathy Peluso, a recent triple Latin Grammy winner, will showcase her gritty and visceral sound from GRASA.

Additionally, British sensation Raye, known for her fusion of R&B, soul, and dance, will also make her mark with tracks from her debut album My 21st Century Blues.