29 Nov, 2024
29 Nov, 2024 @ 16:39
GIVEAWAY: Bryan Adams to rock Spain in January 2025 – and we have four tickets up for grabs

Bryan Adams

CANADIAN rocker Bryan Adams will bring his Roll With The Punches world tour to Valencia on January 19, 2025, at the Pabellon Fuente de San Luis.

This performance marks his first-ever concert in the city, promising an unforgettable night for fans.

With a career spanning four decades and over 100 million records sold, his live shows are renowned for their energy, heartfelt performances, and timeless sound.

The concert will showcase Adams’ classic hits, such as Summer of ‘69 and of course his blockbuster (Everything I do) I do it for you, alongside tracks from his new album, which inspired the tour’s name.

His recent projects include the 2022 album So Happy It Hurts and the Classics double album, where he re-recorded fan-favorite tracks?.

Doors open at 9pm, with tickets ranging from €60 to €120. Fans eager to attend should act quickly, as tickets are selling fast.

To get yours, visit https://territoriomusical.es/bryan-adams-valencia/

And if you can’t get a ticket to the Valencia gig – the Olive Press has two pairs of tickets to give away to our registered users.

To qualify, you must register an account on the Olive Press website.

Next week, we will send out the competition details to all of our registered users only.

To register an account with the Olive Press, click this link here and enter simply your name and email address.

Staff Reporter

