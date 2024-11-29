Mystery explosion rocks centre of Barcelona: At least four people are injured

AN explosion has injured at least four people in the centre of Barcelona today.

The incident occurred shortly after 11am on Calle Valencia, inside the building at number 507.

According to 20Minutos, the cause of the blast remains unknown and is being investigated.

At least 10 firefighters and multiple police officers attended the scene of the incident.

The street was littered with rubble and glass following the explosion.

Traffic has been cut off, as has the gas supply to the building as a precaution.

Authorities are now making a structural assessment of the site to clarify what happened.

The regional Mossos d’Esquadra force have also been on the scene.

The four people who were injured escaped with light injuries and were discharged after receiving medical attention at the scene.