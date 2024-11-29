Homeless man in Spain narrowly escapes being crushed to death after falling into a recycling container – after woman in Mallorca suffered agonising fate

A MAN was almost crushed by a shredder inside an Alicante garbage truck after sleeping overnight in a paper recycling container.

It was a narrow escape in sharp contrast to a missing woman who was probably incinerated last month after becoming trapped in a bin in Palma de Mallorca.

The latest incident saw a 22-year-old named as Mohamed spend Thursday night inside the bin close to the city’s Central Market.

He said his mobile phone had fallen into the container when he was en route to the train station to get to Zaragoza where his family lives.

He then fell into the bin and spent the night inside before being woken up in a state of shock at around 9.30am on Friday as he felt strong vibrations.

As the container was about to be emptied into the truck’s shredder, the driver Vicente spotted some unexpected movements via a camera.

He called the Alicante Policia Local who put their rescue protocol into operation.

Firefighters, using a ladder, accessed the inside of the truck to rescue Mohamed.

The rescue operation involved the temporary closure of Calle Calderon de la Barca, which caused congestion in the area.

Afterwards Mohamed was examined by medics to ensure that he did not suffer any serious injuries.

Police officers took his details and he then sat on a bench to regain his composure before resuming his eventful attempt to get to Zaragoza- along with his mobile phone which he recovered.

In October, a 24-year-old woman from Mallorca was presumed to have died after police believed she was likely to have been incinerated after becoming trapped inside a bin.

The Policia Nacional said that missing Agostina Rubini fell into a rubbish container in Palma and subsequently ending up at the Son Reus incinerator.