17 Oct, 2024
17 Oct, 2024 @ 12:10
Missing woman, 24, was likely incinerated after becoming trapped inside a bin in Spain’s Mallorca, say police

Family of missing 24-year-old gather in Mallorca to plead for her return one week after she vanished

A 24-YEAR-OLD woman has been presumed dead, as police believe she was likely incinerated after becoming trapped inside a bin.

The Policia Nacional now believe that missing youngster Agostina Rubini has died after falling into a rubbish container and subsequently ending up at the Son Reus incinerator. 

She has been missing since October 2, when she is believed to have gone out for drinks with friends on Palma’s Paseo Maritimo. 

It is thought the 24-year-old got into the rubbish container while searching for a lost object- possibly her phone. 

Police are now looking for her body and believe the container was at least partly completely underground. 

They are not considering any third party involvement in the ‘disturbing’ disappearance. 

The Argentinian stopped answering her phone at 10:00pm after having drinks with friends. 

Her last location is unknown, but a selfie taken in a bar toilet indicates she did go out after she finished studying. 

The student was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a brown t-shirt and a leopard print blouse. 

“We’re drowning,” her distraught parents said when she first went missing. “This is such a difficult situation to be in.”

“We’re waiting for her at home. We don’t want to think about the worst case scenario. We are scared, sad and hopeful. We just want her to come back and to give her a hug. We love her,” they said.

Yzabelle Bostyn

