‘Is this even legal?’ Outrage over 10m2 ‘flat’ for sale in Madrid with microwave under sink and shower next to bed

A ‘FLAT’ with a microwave under the sink and a shower squished next to the bed has caused outrage in Madrid.

Spain’s housing crisis is all over the headlines, with Ibiza residents sleeping in their cars and Puerto Banus landlords renting sofas for €400 a month.

It’s no surprise the capital city, Madrid, is one of the most affected by the issue.

Alvaro Martinez, an influencer known as @pasea_madrid, has revealed a shocking example of the housing problem.

He expressed his surprise at finding a 10m2 studio for €165,000, saying: “Look at this bargain I found while scrolling Idealista.

“How have we got here? Is this even legal? Is it moral?”

The studio, located on the central Gran Via, is very ‘convenient’ with the microwave under the sink and the dining table pushed up behind it.

You can wash up, cook and lay the table without so much as moving your feet.

The flat is also perfect for meal prep lovers as there’s just one hot plate to cook with, so you’ll need to prepare your dishes over several days!

Right behind the dining table is the bathroom, separated only by an opaque sheet of plastic- talk about dinner with a view.

Down the step from the bathroom is the bed, so the ‘rain sounds’ of the dripping shower can lull you into a deep sleep- truly an oasis of calm.

Storage space is abundant in this generous flat, with a three cm shelf above the bed and clothes rack to bang into as soon as you walk in the door.

At least it’s got a double bed?

