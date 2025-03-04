Brits among dozens injured in horror bus collision in Barcelona – as potential cause emerges

BRITISH tourists were among more than 50 injured in a horror bus crash supposedly caused by a wandering pedestrian.

Just before 3pm on Monday, two buses collided with each other on the Avinguida Diagonal, one of Barcelona’s busiest avenues, near the famous Sagrada Familia.

Local media have reported 51 people were injured in the incident, including four placed in critical condition.

The four critically injured were transferred to Hospital Clinic, Hospital de Sant Pau, Hospital de Mar, and Hospital Vall d’Hebron.

The Medical Emergency Service (SEM) deployed 19 ambulances, four psychological support teams due to passengers suffering anxiety attacks, and two non-urgent medical transport units.

“The nationalities most represented on the coach were British, German, and Italians,” said a spokesman from Autocares Julia, one of the coach operators.

The Julia coach was transporting the Brits and other passengers for a cruise company, who were being taken to the port of Barcelona for the departure of their cruise ship at 6.30pm.

The other vehicle, belonging to Canals Transport de Viatgers, had around fifty Italian students on it, who were holidaying at the Metropol hotel in Lloret de Mar, but enjoying a day-trip in Barcelona.

One of the Italians, a young woman, is reportedly being repatriated to Italy due to facial injuries.

According to reports, the Canals bus smashed into the back of the Julia one, which was stationary at a drop off point for tourists visiting La Pedrera.

Consequently, the Julia bus mounted the pavement, hit a tree, and ended up knocking over a lampost.

An investigation, opened up by the Guardia Urbana in Barcelona, has drawn up a hypothesis that the Canals driver tried to avoid a pedestrian who was crossing the Avinguida Diagonal.

When he tried to avoid the man, who is 60-years-old, he collided with the Julia bus.

The driver was unsuccessful in swerving the pedestrian, who was hit, and is one of the four in critical condition.

Distressing images from the scene showed the two buses surrounded by ambulances, police cars, and fire engines, while the avenue was closed off to traffic.

Catalunya officials showed their support for all those affected, such as the mayor of Barcelona, Jaume Collboni, who attended the scene.

Salvador Illa, the Catalunya regional president, said on X: “Very worried following the situation following the accident involving two coaches in Barcelona. I am in permanent contact with the city mayor Jaume Collboni and the emergency services who I thank for their rapid intervention. All my support to those affected.”