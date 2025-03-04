Valencia weather latest: Mass school and road closures due to heavy rain and flooding – as orange alerts are extended to Thursday

HEAVY rain caused road and school closures in Valencia and Castellon provinces on Tuesday with more bad weather on the way.

16 roads have been affected by flooding and landslides in Valencia alone, with four accessible with caution.

12 roads, according to authorities, have been closed in Castellon province.

READ MORE:

ROAD COLLAPSE IN CHESTE

Dozens of municipalities in the Valencia Community shut schools on Tuesday- mainly as a precaution.

Forecasters say rain will continue until Thursday but at far lower levels than last October’s storm that caused the Valencia flood disaster.

According to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), there will be rain throughout the region ‘at one time or another’ through to Thursday and are maintaining an ‘orange’ alert.

It will be persistent in inland areas and pre-coastal mountains in Valencia and Castellon provinces- locally of strong or very strong intensity.

The worst days of the current storm will be on Wednesday and Thursday, with widespread rain.

Because it is the winter season, the rain intensity is notably lower than in the autumn, but nevertheless some ravines have been flooded.

“Problems are being registered in a much more controlled and less torrential way than in an autumn storm’, Aemet explained via social media.

As of midday, the 112 Emergency Coordination Centre and the Government Delegation have not reported any serious incidents due to this storm.

In the last 48 hours, rainfall has fallen across inland areas of northern Valencia province as well as inland and pre-coastal areas of Castellon province- exceeding 200 litres per m2 according to the Valencian Association of Meteorology (Avamet).

The storms are characterised by being localised.

According to Aemet, these are slow-moving storms, which causes a large amount of accumulated rainfall but without the intensity of a DANA as experienced last October 29.

On Monday, lightning was also recorded in several parts of Castellon province, with some reports in neighbouring Valencia.