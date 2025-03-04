4 Mar, 2025
4 Mar, 2025 @ 12:43
·
1 min read

‘There’s someone inside!’ Panic as car is swept out to SEA during floods on Spanish holiday island

by
Footage shared on X shows a black vehicle bobbing and swirling in the sea as panicked locals film the moment from their balcony in Telde, Gran Canaria

THIS is the moment locals in Spain spotted a car being dragged out to sea during biblical floods in Gran Canaria.

Footage shared on X shows a black vehicle bobbing and swirling in the sea as panicked locals film the moment from their balcony in Telde.

They can be heard saying ‘Oh my god, someone is inside, someone is inside!’, before one female onlooker shouts ‘call the police!’.

The person filming the incident zooms in on the car but it is not clear if an individual can be seen inside.

It comes other footage from Telde showed how a Spanish woman was pulled from her car as it was being dragged away by rising rapids.

The shocking footage was recorded in Telde on Monday, during biblical floods reminiscent of the deadly scenes witnessed in Valencia last year.

In the clip shared on X, cars can be seen hurtling down the street, being carried by muddy water after the Las Bachilleras ravine overflowed with rainwater.

Telde was one of the hardest hit towns on Gran Canaria yesterday, when a so-called DANA weather system unleashed a torrent of rain.

Multiple ravines on the island collapsed, leading to landslides and sparking dozens of emergency responses.

Multiple cars were trapped and dragged away by floodwater, with one vehicle even ending up in the sea, according to El Tiempo.

Dozens of homes and businesses have also been flooded after more than 30 litres of rain per square metre fell on the island.

The force of the water caused the Salinetas ravine to overflow, flooding garages, homes and commercial establishments.

Another critical point was the Las Bachilleras ravine, where s

