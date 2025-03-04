Watch: Harrowing moment Spanish woman is pulled from car while being swept away by flash floods on holiday island

THIS is the terrifying moment a Spanish woman was pulled from her car as it was being dragged away by rising rapids in the Canary Islands.

The shocking footage was recorded in Telde on Monday, during biblical floods reminiscent of the deadly scenes witnessed in Valencia last year.

In the clip shared on X, cars can be seen hurtling down the street, being carried by muddy water after the Las Bachilleras ravine overflowed with rainwater.

?? #AlertaLluvias | Las precipitaciones causan una escorrentía en el barranco de Las Bachilleras, en Telde, Gran Canaria.



? Así ha sido el momento en el que una vecina ha podido salir de uno de los vehículos arrastrados por el agua. pic.twitter.com/MGEKalXpwZ — La Radio Canaria (@laradiocanaria) March 3, 2025

Telde was one of the hardest hit towns on Gran Canaria yesterday, when a so-called DANA weather system unleashed a torrent of rain.

Multiple ravines on the island collapsed, leading to landslides and sparking dozens of emergency responses.

Multiple cars were trapped and dragged away by floodwater, with one vehicle even ending up in the sea, according to El Tiempo.

Dozens of homes and businesses have also been flooded after more than 30 litres of rain per square metre fell on the island.

The force of the water caused the Salinetas ravine to overflow, flooding garages, homes and commercial establishments.

Another critical point was the Las Bachilleras ravine, where several vehicles were swept away by the current, although, just about, without occupants inside.