4 Mar, 2025
4 Mar, 2025 @ 12:05
Spanish police investigate disappearance of ‘well-known’ British expat in Tenerife

SPANISH police are investigating the disappearance of a British expat in Tenerife.

Gary Ferns (pictured above), 70, was reportedly picked up by ambulance at Playa Las Vistas on December 19, 2024, at around 10.30pm.

Local organisation Missing Persons Tenerife said the Policia Nacional is now investigating the case, adding that it does not suspect foul play at this time.

It added: “At least two people saw him leave in ambulance, and he is so well known in the Playa Las Vistas areas that his absence has been noticed.”

The Policia Nacional called Gary the ambulance when he became ill back in December. The Olive Press has contacted the force for comment.

Missing Persons Tenerife said in an update this week: “There is an ongoing police investigation regarding Gary’s disappearance. We will update you if and when the police share information.”

The organisation said Gary’s last confirmed sighting was when he entered the private ambulance at Playa Las Vistas on December 19 and that ‘his whereabouts after that are presently unknown.’

The original appeal said: “Gary lives full time in Tenerife, has mobility issues due to past illness and a broken hip, and is a familiar face in the area of Playa Las Vistas.

“The police have been alerted to his disappearance and local hospitals contacted, to no avail.

“At least two people saw him leave in ambulance, and he is so well known in the Playa Las Vistas areas that his absence has been noticed.”

If you may have seen Gary or know where he is, contact tips@theolivepress.es or enquiries@missingpersonstenerife.com.

