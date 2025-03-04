3 bedroom Villa for sale in Frigiliana with pool – € 615,000

Detached Villa in Frigiliana, with 3 bedrooms, on a plot of 6,674 meters, with swimming pool, parking area, garden with fruit trees and a large terrace with views of the Mediterranean Sea. Located in the countryside, it has access through a concrete lane, and is only 4.5 kilometers from Frigiliana and 10 km from the beach. The house is located on a plot of 6,674 square meters, in a natural environment, surrounded by a beautiful garden with a variety of plants and fruit trees. Facing south, it has a good-sized pool, parking for several vehicles, barbecue area and 2 terraces, with sun all day… See full property details

Villa

Frigiliana, Málaga

3 beds 3 baths

€ 615,000