4 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Mar, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Frigiliana with pool – € 615,000

by
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Frigiliana with pool - € 615

Detached Villa in Frigiliana, with 3 bedrooms, on a plot of 6,674 meters, with swimming pool, parking area, garden with fruit trees and a large terrace with views of the Mediterranean Sea. Located in the countryside, it has access through a concrete lane, and is only 4.5 kilometers from Frigiliana and 10 km from the beach. The house is located on a plot of 6,674 square meters, in a natural environment, surrounded by a beautiful garden with a variety of plants and fruit trees. Facing south, it has a good-sized pool, parking for several vehicles, barbecue area and 2 terraces, with sun all day… See full property details

Villa

Frigiliana, Málaga

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 615,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Frigiliana with pool - € 615,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Backlash against reintroduction of Iberian Lynx in Spain

Next Story

Spanish police investigate disappearance of ‘well-known’ British expat in Tenerife

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop