Backlash against reintroduction of Iberian Lynx in Spain

THE resurgence of the Iberian Lynx from the verge of extinction has been one of the great European conservation success stories.

But now continuing efforts to reintroduce the cat to areas of Spain from which it disappeared many decades ago are running into opposition from an ad hoc alliance of farmers and hunters often supported by populist politicians from parties such as Vox.

The Iberian lynx had been teetering on the edge of extinction just 25 years ago when it was classed as ‘critically endangered’ after numbers nosedived to just 94 thanks to laws from General Franco, which encouraged the killing of creatures deemed to be vermin.

The destruction of the lynx’s natural habitat, alongside a steep drop in rabbit numbers, which form the basis of the lynx diet, also caused the population to dwindle.

Numbers of Iberian Lynx are now over 2,000

After decades of targeted reintroduction efforts, the once-critically endangered species saw its population soar to around 2,000 individuals in Spain and Portugal, thanks to sustained efforts by governments, NGOs, and local communities. Last year it was taken off the endangered list and reclassified as vulnerable.

Opponents of the lynx’s reintroduction, including farmers and hunters, argue that the wildcats pose a threat to livestock, as well as to game species such as rabbits and partridges.

These concerns, although often exaggerated, have gained traction in several regions, threatening to undo years of hard work that helped boost the lynx population to its current numbers.

One of the key battlegrounds is the region of Aragon, where resistance to the lynx program has been spearheaded by Angel Samper, the region’s former agriculture minister from the Vox party. Samper claimed that the lynx were attacking sheep, despite evidence from experts, including Ramon Perez de Ayala of the WWF, that such attacks are ‘practically nonexistent’.

The opposition is not just political but also deeply entrenched in agricultural and hunting circles. Jorge Valero, a member of Vox and the head of Aragon’s hunting and fishing department, expressed skepticism over the reintroduction, claiming it was unnecessary to bring back a species simply because it once existed in the area, likening the effort to ‘Jurassic Park’.

The political dynamics in Aragón have been further complicated by a split within the regional government last summer, with accusations of historical revisionism surrounding Vox members’ political affiliations. This has added another layer of controversy to the lynx issue, with environmentalists arguing that political infighting is hampering vital conservation efforts.

Beyond Aragon, the lynx’s reintroduction faces hurdles in Catalunya, where a powerful farmers’ association, Revolta Pagesa (Peasants’ Revolt), successfully lobbied the regional government to block the introduction of wolves, bears, and lynx into the wild. Despite an overabundance of rabbits in the region – an essential food source for the lynx – officials sided with farmers, opting instead to cull the rabbits using aluminium phosphide.

The lynx had been slated for release into the southwestern regions of Noguera and Garrigues, where rabbit populations have surged, making it an ideal location for rewilding efforts.

In Castilla y Leon, while much of the region has embraced the reintroduction of the lynx, authorities around Zamora and the Douro River remain resistant, citing concerns from both hunters and farmers. Jose Martín, mayor of Almaraz de Duero and a member of the conservative People’s Party, voiced opposition, stating that while some claim the lynx could attract tourism, the potential disruption to local livelihoods outweighs these benefits.

Perez de Ayala explained that often, the opposition to lynx reintroductions is not rooted in genuine ecological concerns but in broader political disputes. “Sometimes it’s because local authorities want to put pressure on the government for unrelated reasons,” he said. A significant portion of the opposition, he noted, comes from the hunting lobby, which fears that the lynx’s return could diminish their sport by decimating the game species they rely on.

The political pressure from hunting and agricultural interests was echoed by Hugo Moran Fernandez, Spain’s secretary of state for the environment, who recently warned on social media: “The problem arising from the extermination of certain species is that there will be no one left to blame for the decline of hunting or livestock farming.”

Despite the setbacks, there have been notable successes. Last week, Spain’s Environment Minister Sara Aagesen supervised the release of two female lynx in Murcia, bringing the total lynx population in the region to 20.

With continued efforts, the lynx could eventually reclaim its place in the ecosystems of Spain, though much will depend on overcoming the growing political and social resistance to its return.