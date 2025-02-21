21 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Feb, 2025 @ 13:36
···
1 min read

Watch: Truck smashes into back of bus on Spain’s Costa del Sol

by

A TRUCK has smashed into the back of a bus on the Costa del Sol, Spain. 

The incident occurred last night between 9-10pm on the A-7 motorway going from Estepona to Cancelada. 

It is thought a truck pummeled into the back of the number 79 service when it was stopped, causing significant damage. 

The footage shows debris littering the neighbouring lanes with a trail of petrol streaming from the vehicle. 

Despite the collision, luckily no one was injured. 

Locals have hit out upon seeing the footage, saying the bus stops are ‘truly dangerous’ as many do not fit the full length of the vehicles.

Meanwhile, others blamed the volume of traffic on the road, calling for a reduction or absolution of the AP-7 toll.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spanish actress arrested in Marbella: Goya-nominated star sent to jail for ‘battering shop owner over a bag of peanuts’

A rogue officer (left) is accused of trying to check passports at the Gibraltar border while drunk, while (right) queues at the frontier this week
Next Story

Tension at the Gibraltar border: Defiant Spanish cops provoke the Brits by stamping passports – despite previous orders not to

Latest from Lead

Go toTop