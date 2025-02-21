Watch: Truck smashes into back of bus on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A TRUCK has smashed into the back of a bus on the Costa del Sol, Spain.

The incident occurred last night between 9-10pm on the A-7 motorway going from Estepona to Cancelada.

It is thought a truck pummeled into the back of the number 79 service when it was stopped, causing significant damage.

The footage shows debris littering the neighbouring lanes with a trail of petrol streaming from the vehicle.

Despite the collision, luckily no one was injured.

Locals have hit out upon seeing the footage, saying the bus stops are ‘truly dangerous’ as many do not fit the full length of the vehicles.

Meanwhile, others blamed the volume of traffic on the road, calling for a reduction or absolution of the AP-7 toll.