More than a third of stolen electricity in Malaga is used by drug cartels, figures reveal

CASES of electricity theft to power indoor marijuana plantations are surging in Malaga, with drug cartels consuming more than 36% of the stolen energy, according to figures released by Endesa.

The Spanish energy company reports a significant increase in electrical fraud, raising concerns about public safety and the strain on the electricity supply network.

In 2024 alone, Endesa opened over 3,000 fraud cases in Malaga province, marking a 9% increase from the previous year.

Through 26,000 inspections, many prompted by anonymous citizen reports, the company recovered more than 42.2 million kWh of stolen energy, a 4% rise compared to 2023.

A substantial portion of the stolen electricity is used to operate indoor marijuana plantations. These facilities, often concealed in warehouses, homes, and apartments, require enormous amounts of energy to maintain optimal light, temperature, and ventilation conditions for rapid crop growth.

Each plantation consumes electricity equivalent to that of approximately 80 homes of 100 square metres.

“We’ve seen residential buildings consuming as much energy as hospitals, causing network overloads that trigger power cuts for all residents,” Endesa stated.

In 2024, 24 fires were recorded at e-distribution transformation centers in Andalusia due to network saturation caused by fraudulent connections.

Endesa highlights the severe physical risks posed by tampered electrical installations, including the potential for fires and electrocutions.

The safety concerns extend beyond those involved in the illegal setups to neighbours and workers in affected areas.

Field technicians, often working under police protection and wearing hoods to prevent identification, have faced assaults while dismantling illegal connections.

While police raids and disconnections lead to temporary drops in electricity consumption, illegal connections are frequently re-established within days.

Endesa has called for stricter penalties to deter energy theft.

“In other countries such as France, Germany, or Italy, a distinction is made between serious and minor cases and electricity fraud even carries prison sentences, while in Spain, theft of energy carries a fine, does not provide for aggravating circumstances and does not count towards repeat offences”, the company noted.

Endesa is leveraging artificial intelligence, big data, and data science to improve its inspection success rate, with the company doubling the effectiveness of its efforts in 2024.

Despite these advancements, the persistent nature of the problem continues to endanger public safety, disrupt electricity supply, and increase costs for all consumers.