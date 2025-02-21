Tom Jones is coming to Alicante and Cadiz: Welsh legend, 84, to visit Spain this year as part of Defy Explanation Tour

LEGENDARY singer Tom Jones is set to entertain Spanish crowds once again.

The Welsh icon has released dates for his international Defy Explanation Tour 2025, kicking off with multiple concerts across the US and Canada this spring.

Come summer, the tour will arrive in Spain, with performances scheduled in Cadiz and Alicante.

READ MORE: Casting call in Spain: Antonio Banderas is searching for dozens of singers, actors and dancers for a variety of shows at his Malaga theatre

Jones will take the stage in Chiclana de la Frontera, Cadiz, on August 11, followed by a concert at the Alicante Bullring on August 13.

His return to Alicante comes two years after his unforgettable 2023 performance, where he captivated a packed crowd with hits like It’s Not Unusual, Sex Bomb, and Delilah.

Jones has described the tour as a celebration of his timeless classics blended with recent releases, promising a nostalgic experience for fans.

Despite being 84, he continues to shine on the global stage, his powerful vocals and enduring charisma as strong as ever.

A sell-out is expected at the Alicante Bullring, given the success of his previous show there.

While specific ticket sale dates for his Spanish concerts have yet to be confirmed, tickets will be available via iboleleproducciones.com and tomjones.com.

Tickets for the North American leg went on sale on January 31.

Jones’ tour will take him to venues across North America from mid-April to the end of May, with stops in cities such as Niagara Falls, Nashville, Daytona Beach, New Orleans, and Las Vegas.

He will then return to Europe, starting in Greece on June 21, before performing in Croatia, Romania, Hungary, and Norway.

Throughout July and August, Jones will tour the UK, with his two Spanish dates fitting neatly into the schedule.

While some may be surprised by his decision to tour at 84, Jones hinted last year that he wasn’t ready to hang up the microphone.

Reflecting on his 2024 tour, he wrote on Instagram: “We’ll see you again, so until the next time, keep healthy and happy, and keep the joy of music in your life!”

Fans attending his 2025 shows in Alicante and Cadiz can undoubtedly expect that positive spirit to shine through once more.