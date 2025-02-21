21 Feb, 2025
21 Feb, 2025 @ 14:25
British tourist ‘in his 60s’ is found dead inside hotel room on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A BRITISH man has been found inside a hotel room on the Costa del Sol, it has emerged.

The unnamed tourist, said to be aged in his 60s, was discovered by hotel staff at around 9.40am on Friday.

The name of the hotel has not been released, but is situated on Avenida Santa Amalia in Fuengirola (street pictured above).

The corpse was found by staff who entered the Brit’s room, as he was supposed to check out on Thursday, reports Sur.

Policia Nacional have opened an investigation after cordoning off the scene.

Sources close to the investigation said there were no immediate signs of a ‘violent death’, however the autopsy will reveal more clues.

