Spanish actress arrested in Marbella: Goya-nominated star sent to jail for ‘battering shop owner over a bag of peanuts’

SPANISH actress Monica Cervera, who at one time was nominated for a Goya Award in 2005, has been arrested in Marbella over the attempted theft of a bag of peanuts.

The 49-year-old was picked up over an outstanding court order relating to a 2023 conviction for attempted robbery with violence.

Cervera, once known for her role in the popular series La que se avecina (The One that Looms) and the film Crimen Ferpecto (The Perfect Crime), has experienced a dramatic fall from grace.

READ MORE: Shock in Spain as Goya-nominated actress reveals she is now living on a bench in Marbella

Actress Monica Cervera has been arrested in Marbella and sent to jail.

Credit: @monicacerverarodriguez on Instagram

She was sentenced to 11 months for attacking a shop owner who confronted her while she tried to leave with a bag of peanuts in 2021.

CCTV showed the former movie star shoving him and throwing punches which left the proprietor out of commission for a week.

Cervera did not appear at her trial, though court documents note she had fully admitted to the events during the preliminary investigation.

READ MORE: Prosecutors demand Audrey Fang murder suspect Mitchell Ong be charged following brutal killing nearly a year ago in Spain

Cervera was nominated for a Goya award in 2005 for her role in the movie A Perfect Crime

A police officer, who testified after reviewing security camera footage, mentioned that Cervera is known in Marbella and currently sleeps on a bench and has been known to beg at traffic lights.

The court, which had ordered her arrest after she failed to show for the trial, also fined her €180 for causing injury to the shop owner.