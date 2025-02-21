21 Feb, 2025
21 Feb, 2025 @ 13:00
··
1 min read

Spanish actress arrested in Marbella: Goya-nominated star sent to jail for ‘battering shop owner over a bag of peanuts’

by

SPANISH actress Monica Cervera, who at one time was nominated for a Goya Award in 2005, has been arrested in Marbella over the attempted theft of a bag of peanuts.

The 49-year-old was picked up over an outstanding court order relating to a 2023 conviction for attempted robbery with violence.

Cervera, once known for her role in the popular series La que se avecina (The One that Looms) and the film Crimen Ferpecto (The Perfect Crime), has experienced a dramatic fall from grace.

Actress Monica Cervera has been arrested in Marbella and sent to jail.
Credit: @monicacerverarodriguez on Instagram

She was sentenced to 11 months for attacking a shop owner who confronted her while she tried to leave with a bag of peanuts in 2021.

CCTV showed the former movie star shoving him and throwing punches which left the proprietor out of commission for a week.

Cervera did not appear at her trial, though court documents note she had fully admitted to the events during the preliminary investigation. 

Cervera was nominated for a Goya award in 2005 for her role in the movie A Perfect Crime

A police officer, who testified after reviewing security camera footage, mentioned that Cervera is known in Marbella and currently sleeps on a bench and has been known to beg at traffic lights.

The court, which had ordered her arrest after she failed to show for the trial, also fined her €180 for causing injury to the shop owner.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

