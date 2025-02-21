21 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Feb, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with pool garage – € 386,000

by
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with pool garage - € 386

Oceana Gardens is here to introduce a lifestyle which cedes the natural environment the importance it deserves. It can be enjoyed without even leaving your front door. This development has 108 exclusive 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with spacious terraces, ground floor apartments with gardens, and penthouses with their own solaria. Each of the properties has a garage and a storage basement. The residential complex is set in an area surrounded by the natural world and located in an elevated position, so you can contemplate the unmistakable views over this beautiful part of the Costa del Sol…. See full property details

Apartment

Estepona, Málaga

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 386,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with pool garage - € 386,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Prosecutors demand Audrey Fang murder suspect Mitchell Ong be charged after her body with multiple stab wounds was dumped next to lorry park in Spain
Previous Story

Prosecutors demand Audrey Fang murder suspect Mitchell Ong be charged following brutal killing nearly a year ago in Spain

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop