3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with pool garage – € 386,000

Oceana Gardens is here to introduce a lifestyle which cedes the natural environment the importance it deserves. It can be enjoyed without even leaving your front door. This development has 108 exclusive 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with spacious terraces, ground floor apartments with gardens, and penthouses with their own solaria. Each of the properties has a garage and a storage basement. The residential complex is set in an area surrounded by the natural world and located in an elevated position, so you can contemplate the unmistakable views over this beautiful part of the Costa del Sol…. See full property details

Apartment

Estepona, Málaga

3 beds 2 baths

€ 386,000