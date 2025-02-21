Prosecutors demand Audrey Fang murder suspect Mitchell Ong be charged following brutal killing nearly a year ago in Spain

PROSECUTORS in Murcia have called for Singaporean Mitchell Ong to be charged with the murder of fellow national Audrey Fang, 39, in April last year.

A hearing held on Thursday in Cieza was monitored by Ong, 43, via videolink from prison.

The sentence for murder ranges between 15 and 25 years.

The Public Prosecutor’s case is being backed by a private prosecution on behalf of the Fang family handled by lawyer Manuel Martinez.

He said the facts accumulated by the Guardia Civil and an investigating judge clearly point to murder which Ong allegedly committed in a ‘treacherous and cruel manner’.

Ong’s lawyer, Maria Jesus Ruiz de Castañeda says a new probe should be held including an expert analysis of her client’s phone and an attempt to get a statement from him, after he has so far invoked his right to stay silent.

Audrey Fang left Singapore on April 4 to travel to Spain and booked into a hotel in Javea on the Costa Blanca.

The visit was scheduled for eight days, but contact was lost with her on April 10.

The last sighting was on the hotel’s security cameras the evening before.

She had told her family that she might be meeting a friend but did not reveal who he or she was.

Her body was found on April 10 dumped by a lorry park in Abanilla in Murcia- some 150 kilometres away.

Audrey had been stabbed over 30 times and Mitchell Ong was arrested six days later in Alicante.

She was said to have had an ‘on-off’ relationship with Ong dating back 10 years

He was a financial advisor and a former insurance agent who had been nominated as the sole beneficiary of Fang’s savings account said to have contained around €345,000.