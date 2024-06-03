Audrey Fang murder latest: Prime suspect was made main beneficiary of Singaporean tourist’s assets before she was found butchered to death in Spain

A SUSPECT arrested in April for the murder of Singapore national Audrey Fang has been confirmed as a beneficiary of her savings which totalled €340,000.

Singaporean Mitchell Ong, 43, was arrested at an Alicante hotel nearly a week after Ms Fang, 39, was found dead in the Murcia region on April 10.

Architect Audrey was last seen on CCTV leaving a luxury hotel and spa in Javea the previous day.

Her body- with 30 stab wounds- was found the following day some 150km away in Abanilla where it had been cruelly discarded on a dirt road where lorries usually park.

An investigating court in Cieza said that Singapore’s Central Provident Fund(CPF) had confirmed that Ms Fang had named Ong as a beneficiary of her savings, supporting suspicions that money may have been the motivation for her killing.

The Guardia Civil found a note on Ms Fang’s iPad that declared a decision to name a ‘long-time friend and trusted confidant’ as the recipient of her CPF savings in the event of her death.

The note also granted the beneficiary a ‘friendly loan of $50,000 US dollars based on our friendship in the past’, separate from the CPF nomination.

According to her family, Ms Fang had accumulated up to €340,000 in her CPF accounts.

The La Verdad newspaper reported that Fang and Ong had an exchange on WhatsApp, in which he thanked the Singaporean architect for naming him as the beneficiary of her savings.

Two people close to Ms Fang, who were proposed by the lawyer representing her family, have testified in the case, according to La Verdad.

Meanwhile, the Guardia Civil are hard drives belonging to Ong and Ms Fang, as well as information extracted from Ong’s phone.

The Cieza court has said there is ‘clear, objective evidence of the suspect’s participation in the murder’.

Evidence includes camera recordings, data provided by phone networks, and ‘multiple well-founded suspicions’.