3 Jun, 2024 @ 17:45
3 Jun, 2024 @ 16:30
·
1 min read

Weather warning for Spain: Temperatures to reach 40C in various parts of the country this week

by
TEMPERATURES hitting 10 degrees above average will arrive in Spain over the next few days following a coolish weekend in parts of the country.

Temperatures on Thursday will rise to 35 degrees in the northern half of Spain and reach between 38 and 40 degrees in the centre and south.

The heat will be ‘intense’ in the coming days, according to Aemet spokesperson, Ruben Del Campo.

READ MORE:

AEMET’S RUBEN DEL CAMPO

He said that it will especially hot with daytime values reaching 40 degrees in large areas of the country, coupled with uncomfortable night-time lows between 20 and 22 degrees.

The heatwave will end at the weekend due to the arrival of an Atlantic storm that Del Campo predicts will cause a ‘sharp fall in temperatures’ coupled with rain and storms across the country- with the biggest amounts in the north.

On Tuesday, temperatures will hit more than 30 degrees in the north; 34 degrees in the centre; and over 35 degrees in the south.

The following day, values could reach 38 degrees in Cordoba and Sevilla provinces and highs on Thursday in those southern provinces may touch 40 degrees.

Temperatures will start falling on Friday as the Atlantic storm approaches.

Thursday and Friday will see the presence of ‘suspended dust’ from North Africa will be noticed, generating haze, especially in the south of the Spain.

Alex Trelinski

