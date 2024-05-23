23 May, 2024 @ 17:56
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 May, 2024 @ 12:45
··
1 min read

Weather warning for southern Spain: Malaga province to have one of the hottest summers in history – with no rain expected until September

by
Heat Wave In Spain
dpatop - 14 July 2022, Spain, Sevilla: A man cools off in the central fountain in the Plaza de España in Seville. In 16 of the total of 17 autonomous communities in Spain, heat alert should continue today, in some cases even red alert. Photo: Daniel Gonzalez Acuna/dpa

MALAGA province should ready itself for a summer of record breaking temperatures and no rains until September.

The tourist season could even surpass the scorching temperatures of 2023, which broke all records for the past 30 years.

This is the warning from the director of the State Meteorological Agency in Malaga, Jesus Riesco, who pointed out the province is already experiencing above-average temperatures for this time of year. 

Temperatures are ‘above the 1991-2020 climatological reference period,’ he explained.

READ MORE: Spain launches national plan to manage risk from extreme heat and ‘save lives’ ahead of 40C-plus temperatures this summer

heatwave
State weather forecasts have predicted record-breaking summer temperatures for Malaga province

This trend is expected to continue throughout the summer months, with the possibility of heatwaves and Saharan dust storms known as the calima.

“It’s not unusual for Malaga,” noted Riesco, “but the key will be the intensity of the heat.”

Rainfall is not expected until at least the end of August, and even then, it will likely come in the form of localised thunderstorms in inland areas. 

However, Riesco was more optimistic about the situation in September, when ‘some DANAs (low-pressure systems) could bring intense precipitation.’

READ MORE: Malaga WILL be allowed to fill private swimming pools this summer ‘due to tourism demands’ – while Cadiz, Almeria and other provinces await permission

Riesco will be able to speak more confidently as upgrades are being made to the province’s weather radar systems. 

The radar in Alhaurin el Grande is seeing a €445,000 makeover, and similar enhancements are planned for the radar in Almería, which also serves Malaga.

These upgrades will provide the radars with greater precision for ‘firefighting systems, anti-intrusion control, remote software control system, electrical system, communications, and technical improvement related to dual radar signal polarisation.’

Enhanced radar capabilities will allow for more accurate detection of precipitation characteristics, improving real-time intensity and type estimation.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? [email protected]
@waltfinc

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Fabian Picardo blasts Jacob Rees Mogg for ‘not even starting to understand’ the impact of Brexit on Gibraltar

1 bedroom Flat for sale in Palma de Mallorca - € 231
Next Story

1 bedroom Flat for sale in Palma de Mallorca – € 231,000

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Police recover Francis Bacon painting worth €5 million stolen from Madrid home in 2015

Police recover Francis Bacon painting worth €5 million stolen from Madrid home in 2015

THE Policia Nacional has recovered the fourth of five paintings

Controversial Spanish journalist claims ‘the King and Queen of Spain are leading separate lives and no longer live under the same roof’ after previously accusing Letizia of having an affair

THE King and Queen of Spain are leading separate lives