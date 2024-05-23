Weather warning for southern Spain: Malaga province to have one of the hottest summers in history – with no rain expected until September

MALAGA province should ready itself for a summer of record breaking temperatures and no rains until September.

The tourist season could even surpass the scorching temperatures of 2023, which broke all records for the past 30 years.

This is the warning from the director of the State Meteorological Agency in Malaga, Jesus Riesco, who pointed out the province is already experiencing above-average temperatures for this time of year.

Temperatures are ‘above the 1991-2020 climatological reference period,’ he explained.

State weather forecasts have predicted record-breaking summer temperatures for Malaga province

This trend is expected to continue throughout the summer months, with the possibility of heatwaves and Saharan dust storms known as the calima.

“It’s not unusual for Malaga,” noted Riesco, “but the key will be the intensity of the heat.”

Rainfall is not expected until at least the end of August, and even then, it will likely come in the form of localised thunderstorms in inland areas.

However, Riesco was more optimistic about the situation in September, when ‘some DANAs (low-pressure systems) could bring intense precipitation.’

Riesco will be able to speak more confidently as upgrades are being made to the province’s weather radar systems.

The radar in Alhaurin el Grande is seeing a €445,000 makeover, and similar enhancements are planned for the radar in Almería, which also serves Malaga.

These upgrades will provide the radars with greater precision for ‘firefighting systems, anti-intrusion control, remote software control system, electrical system, communications, and technical improvement related to dual radar signal polarisation.’

Enhanced radar capabilities will allow for more accurate detection of precipitation characteristics, improving real-time intensity and type estimation.