23 May, 2024 @ 18:04
23 May, 2024 @ 13:05
1 bedroom Flat for sale in Palma de Mallorca – € 231,000

Flat

Palma de Mallorca, Majorca

  1 beds

  1 baths

€ 231,000

1 bedroom Flat for sale in Palma de Mallorca - € 231,000

Beautiful flat in a young finca, very well kept and with excellent qualities! In Pere Garau, Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands. Located in the centre of Pere Garau, a central area of Palma surrounded by shops and with quick access to the motorway. It borders with the neighbourhoods of: Foners and Soledad Nord. The property is made up of the entrance, where the living room begins and gives access to the American style kitchen. The living room has about 15 m2 not counting the kitchen. In this room we find the exit to the balcony which is about 3 m², this last one has a square distribution…. See full property details

